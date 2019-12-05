UrduPoint.com
Moscow Hopes Upcoming Normandy Four Summit Will Prompt Minsk Agreements Implementation

Moscow hopes that the Normandy format talks between the leaders of Ukraine, Russia, France and Germany, which will take place in Paris on December 9, will encourage the implementation of the Minsk agreements, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday during a plenary session of the 26th Meeting of the Ministerial Council of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe

"We expect the upcoming Normandy Four summit in Paris to give an impetus to the implementation of the Minsk Agreements.

The key to the settlement [of the conflict in Ukraine], and there is no getting away from it, remains the direct dialogue of Kiev with Donetsk and Luhansk," Lavrov said.

The Normandy format was launched in 2014 to find a political solution to the conflict in Donbas that erupted in the spring of 2014 following the Ukrainian government's launch of a special operation against the self-proclaimed Luhansk and Donetsk people's republics, which had refused to recognize the new Ukrainian authorities, saying that they had come to power as a result of a coup.

