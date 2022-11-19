Moscow Hopes US Ambassador Be Appointed Soon, Embassy Becomes Fully Operational - Antonov

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2022) Moscow sees no desire on the part of the United States to sever bilateral ties and hopes that a new US ambassador to Russia be appointed soon and the embassy in Moscow will become fully operational, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov has said.

"We proceed from the premise that there is no need to sever contacts and no need to sever diplomatic relations. I think this would be the wrong decision, and, in my opinion, the American side has no desire to sever relations between our two countries," Antonov told journalists.

On September 20, US President Joe Biden nominated Lynne Tracy to be the new Ambassador to Russia, replacing John Sullivan, who was appointed by former President Donald Trump in 2019. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said in September that Moscow gave agreement on Tracy's appointment as US ambassador. However, the Senate has yet to approve the nomination of Tracy to serve as the new ambassador.