UrduPoint.com

Moscow Hopes US Ambassador Be Appointed Soon, Embassy Becomes Fully Operational - Antonov

Faizan Hashmi Published November 19, 2022 | 11:10 AM

Moscow Hopes US Ambassador Be Appointed Soon, Embassy Becomes Fully Operational - Antonov

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2022) Moscow sees no desire on the part of the United States to sever bilateral ties and hopes that a new US ambassador to Russia be appointed soon and the embassy in Moscow will become fully operational, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov has said.

"We proceed from the premise that there is no need to sever contacts and no need to sever diplomatic relations. I think this would be the wrong decision, and, in my opinion, the American side has no desire to sever relations between our two countries," Antonov told journalists.

On September 20, US President Joe Biden nominated Lynne Tracy to be the new Ambassador to Russia, replacing John Sullivan, who was appointed by former President Donald Trump in 2019. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said in September that Moscow gave agreement on Tracy's appointment as US ambassador. However, the Senate has yet to approve the nomination of Tracy to serve as the new ambassador.

Related Topics

Senate Moscow Russia Trump United States September 2019 From Agreement

Recent Stories

Interior Minister says PTI’s long march agenda f ..

Interior Minister says PTI’s long march agenda failed

18 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 November 2022

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 19th No ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 19th November 2022

2 hours ago
 President, PM grieved over Mufti Rafi Usmani's dea ..

President, PM grieved over Mufti Rafi Usmani's death

11 hours ago
 Imran concealing facts about Toshakhana gifts: SAP ..

Imran concealing facts about Toshakhana gifts: SAPM

11 hours ago
 England's Sinckler excited by 'massive occasion' a ..

England's Sinckler excited by 'massive occasion' against All Blacks

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.