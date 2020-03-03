Moscow hopes that both the United States and Taliban will comply with the agreement they have recently reached, Russia's Presidential Representative for Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, told reporters in Moscow Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2020) Moscow hopes that both the United States and Taliban will comply with the agreement they have recently reached, Russia's Presidential Representative for Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, told reporters in Moscow Tuesday.

"The agreement was signed by two parties, and therefore both parties will monitor the implementation. Regarding the issue of whether or not they will abide by it, I would like if all sides abided. In any case, both the Americans and the Taliban say that they would like to feel that President [of the United States Donald] Trump instructed his negotiators to do so," Kabulov said at a news conference in Moscow.

Kabulov added that talks between the the Afghan government and the Taliban may not begin on March 10, as earlier stated, because of the issue of the release of prisoners.

The diplomat went on to say that the upsurge in Taliban violence against the Afghan government forces does not contradict the US-Taliban agreement.

Media reported Tuesday that the Taliban carried out an attack of an Afghan military base in the Logar province hours after the expiration of a partial truce between the two sides, leading to at least two deaths.