Moscow Hopes US, Taliban to Sign Peace Agreement in Doha in January - Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2019) Moscow hopes that the United States and the Taliban movement will sign a peace deal early in 2020 , most likely when they meet in the Qatari capital of Doha in January , the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Second Asia Department, Zamir Kabulov, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"We hope that it will be signed in the beginning of the next year, in the second decade of January. Over 20 representatives of different countries, including Russia, will be invited [to the signing ceremony]. We will come," Kabulov said, adding that the deal is likely to be signed in Doha.

Moscow expects this agreement to contribute to launching intra-Afghan negotiations, Kabulov added.