UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Hopes US, Taliban To Sign Peace Agreement In Doha In January - Diplomat

Muhammad Irfan 25 seconds ago Tue 24th December 2019 | 06:09 PM

Moscow Hopes US, Taliban to Sign Peace Agreement in Doha in January - Diplomat

Moscow hopes that the United States and the Taliban movement will sign a peace deal early in 2020, most likely when they meet in the Qatari capital of Doha in January, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Second Asia Department, Zamir Kabulov, told Sputnik on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2019) Moscow hopes that the United States and the Taliban movement will sign a peace deal early in 2020, most likely when they meet in the Qatari capital of Doha in January, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Second Asia Department, Zamir Kabulov, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"We hope that it will be signed in the beginning of the next year, in the second decade of January. Over 20 representatives of different countries, including Russia, will be invited [to the signing ceremony]. We will come," Kabulov said, adding that the deal is likely to be signed in Doha.

Moscow expects this agreement to contribute to launching intra-Afghan negotiations, Kabulov added.

Related Topics

Taliban Moscow Russia Doha United States January 2020 Agreement Asia

Recent Stories

Rashid Al Dhaheri voted best Mini driver of 2019 s ..

25 minutes ago

NAB prosecutor failed to visit Miftah Ismail in ja ..

29 minutes ago

Punjab okays development schemes in its PDWP forum

28 seconds ago

Literacy equips person with knowledge, enables him ..

29 seconds ago

UET students cut cake to celebrate Christmas

31 seconds ago

Lahore police elaborate security arrangements for ..

33 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.