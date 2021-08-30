UrduPoint.com

Moscow Hopes US Weapons Will Not Be Used In Potential Civil War In Afghanistan

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 30th August 2021 | 01:10 PM

Moscow Hopes US Weapons Will Not Be Used in Potential Civil War in Afghanistan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2021) Moscow hopes that weapons left by the US troops in Afghanistan will not be used in a potential civil war in the country, Russian Special Presidential Representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov said on Monday.

"I hope that these [weapons] will still go to warehouses and will not be used in a further civil war, which has ended in Afghanistan at the moment," Kabulov told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster, adding that it is necessary to keep in mind the further "fate of these weapons."

