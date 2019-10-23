UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Hopes Vote Tallying In Bolivia To Finish In Peaceful Atmosphere - Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 08:42 PM

Moscow Hopes Vote Tallying in Bolivia to Finish in Peaceful Atmosphere - Foreign Ministry

Moscow hopes that the vote tallying in Bolivia will finish in a "peaceful and calm atmosphere," the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday after the Latin American nation plunged into post-election protests

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2019) Moscow hopes that the vote tallying in Bolivia will finish in a "peaceful and calm atmosphere," the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday after the Latin American nation plunged into post-election protests.

"At the moment, the vote tallying, including the one with the participation of international observers, is still underway. We believe that this process should finish in a peaceful and calm atmosphere in accordance with the Bolivian legislation," the ministry said in a statement.

Protests in Bolivia broke out in the aftermath of the Sunday election.

Initially, preliminary results showed that President Evo Morales might not get the required 10 percent margin over his opponent to avoid a runoff. However, with 95.63 percent of votes counted, the incumbent president is now leading with 46.85 percent, having a 10.11 percent margin over his rival, Carlos Mesa.

Mesa has refused to recognize the fresh results and accused the Bolivian government of electoral fraud. To dispel the controversy, the government invited the Organization of American States to carry out an audit.

Related Topics

Election Moscow Russia Vote Mesa Bolivia Sunday Government

Recent Stories

Dubai CP tours WETEX 2019

44 minutes ago

Basit and Haris star in Southern Punjab’s win ov ..

1 hour ago

Southern Punjab and Northern to compete in Nationa ..

1 hour ago

Latifa bint Mohammed visits RTA to strengthen stra ..

1 hour ago

Fate of Kurds Must be Decided in Dialogue with Dam ..

1 minute ago

Kais Saied Officially Takes Oath as Tunisia's Pres ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.