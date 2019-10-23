Moscow Hopes Vote Tallying in Bolivia to Finish in Peaceful Atmosphere - Foreign Ministry

Moscow hopes that the vote tallying in Bolivia will finish in a "peaceful and calm atmosphere," the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday after the Latin American nation plunged into post-election protests

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2019) Moscow hopes that the vote tallying in Bolivia will finish in a "peaceful and calm atmosphere," the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday after the Latin American nation plunged into post-election protests.

"At the moment, the vote tallying, including the one with the participation of international observers, is still underway. We believe that this process should finish in a peaceful and calm atmosphere in accordance with the Bolivian legislation," the ministry said in a statement.

Protests in Bolivia broke out in the aftermath of the Sunday election.

Initially, preliminary results showed that President Evo Morales might not get the required 10 percent margin over his opponent to avoid a runoff. However, with 95.63 percent of votes counted, the incumbent president is now leading with 46.85 percent, having a 10.11 percent margin over his rival, Carlos Mesa.

Mesa has refused to recognize the fresh results and accused the Bolivian government of electoral fraud. To dispel the controversy, the government invited the Organization of American States to carry out an audit.