Moscow Hopes Washington Will Be Briefed On Reason For Summoning US Ambassador - Zakharova

Moscow Hopes Washington Will Be Briefed on Reason for Summoning US Ambassador - Zakharova

Moscow hopes that the reason for summoning US Ambassador to Moscow John Sullivan to the Russian Foreign Ministry will be reported by US diplomats to Washington, the ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2021) Moscow hopes that the reason for summoning US Ambassador to Moscow John Sullivan to the Russian Foreign Ministry will be reported by US diplomats to Washington, the ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said.

The US Embassy in Moscow previously said that Sullivan had met on Friday at the Russian Foreign Ministry with Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov and discussed bilateral issues in line with the intention of US President Joe Biden to build stable relations with Russia. According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, Sullivan was summoned to be informed about the categorical inadmissibility of interference in the internal affairs of Moscow.

"I read three versions of the summoning of the US ambassador to the Russian Foreign Ministry. After all, the foreign ministry summoned him, and the foreign ministry knows the real reason for the summoning. There is only one reason interference in the Russian elections. We hope that this will be reported by US diplomats to Washington. And not the way it is written in a press release from the US embassy, completely out of touch with reality," Zakharova said on Telegram.

