UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Hospital Chief Physician Says US Missed Start Of COVID-19 Outbreak Over Red Tape

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 23rd March 2020 | 08:47 PM

Moscow Hospital Chief Physician Says US Missed Start of COVID-19 Outbreak Over Red Tape

Bureaucratic restrictions on testing for disease prevented the US authorities from catching the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak in their country, Aleksander Myasnikov, the chief physician of a Moscow hospital and a TV show host, said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2020) Bureaucratic restrictions on testing for disease prevented the US authorities from catching the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak in their country, Aleksander Myasnikov, the chief physician of a Moscow hospital and a tv show host, said on Monday.

"The United States, like Italy, also missed the beginning of the outbreak of the coronavirus infection. And for purely bureaucratic reasons. The FDA, the food and Drug Administration, the main Federal agency in the United States that controls all medicine there, and the CDC, the Centers for Disease Control, did not allow laboratories to use their tests, without prior approval by these control authorities, which takes many months at ordinary times (or even years!)," Myasnikov wrote on his Telegram channel.

The doctor added that the CDC also banned the use of tests for patients without obvious symptoms. As a result, no one noticed the first cases in California and the virus quickly spread. The authorities realized what was happening only when hundreds had already been infected, he said.

The legal obstacles were only lifted on March 3 by Vice President Mike Pence, who said that every citizen had the right to be tested, Myasnikov noted.

The US has confirmed so far over 35,000 cases of the disease and 471 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. Meanwhile, Italy, the worst-hit country in Europe, has registered over 59,000 cases and more than 5,000 deaths.

Related Topics

Moscow Europe Doctor Italy United States March TV All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Govt is all set to announce income support program ..

6 minutes ago

Faisalabad Waste Management Company washes city ro ..

3 minutes ago

UK Ambassador to Russia Speaks With Espionage Susp ..

4 minutes ago

Russia's Lower House Calls on Int'l Community to A ..

4 minutes ago

Russia Waiting for UK to Respond to Offer to Set U ..

4 minutes ago

Indus River System Authority releases 63,300 cusec ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.