Moscow Hotels, Touristic Locations Under Special Control Over China Coronavirus - Mayor

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2020) Hotels and places of mass stay of tourists in Moscow have been taken under special control in connection with the spread of the Chinese coronavirus, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said Tuesday.

"We take hotels and other places of mass stay of tourists under special control.

When alarming information appears, medical teams will be sent there to conduct a thorough examination," Sobyanin said in his personal blog.

He said the Russian capital's hospitals and pharmacies had enough medicines and protective equipment in case coronavirus cases were detected, adding that a monitoring center had been created in Moscow.