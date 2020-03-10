UrduPoint.com
Moscow, Houston Ink Cooperation Program Until 2022

Moscow and Houston have signed a cooperation program for 2020-2022 during Russian officials' visit to the US state of Texas last week, the Russian capital's administration said Tuesday

"The Partnership Program for 2020-2022 was signed on March 4," the Moscow department for external economic and foreign relations said in a statement.

The cities agreed on closer cooperation between the Moscow medical cluster and Houston-based Texas Medical Center. Houston may also host Days of Moscow, the administration said.

The Russian delegation came to Houston at the invitation of Texas authorities. It was led by the head of Moscow's external action department, Sergei Cheryomin, who inked the deal on Moscow's behalf.

