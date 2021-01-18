UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow 'illegally' Holding Navalny, Denying Lawyer Access: Foundation

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 18th January 2021 | 02:22 PM

Moscow 'illegally' holding Navalny, denying lawyer access: foundation

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is being held by police "illegally" and denied access to a lawyer, his foundation said Monday, after he was detained at a Moscow airport on arrival from Germany

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is being held by police "illegally" and denied access to a lawyer, his foundation said Monday, after he was detained at a Moscow airport on arrival from Germany.

"Navalny is a Russian citizen. He was illegally detained. Lawyers are not allowed to see him," his Anti-Corruption Foundation wrote on Twitter, the morning after he returned from Germany where he was recovering from nerve agent poisoning.

Related Topics

Police Moscow Russia Twitter Lawyers Germany From Airport Opposition

Recent Stories

Pakistan Army kills two terrorists, arrests one in ..

4 minutes ago

Sufi intellectual 'Wasif Ali Wasif' remembered

3 minutes ago

European stock markets dip at open on 18 feb 2021

3 minutes ago

Moscow to Continue Efforts to Protect Russian-Lang ..

3 minutes ago

Rwanda closes schools in capital to curb COVID-19 ..

3 minutes ago

Venezuela Sends 14,000 Oxygen Tanks to Brazil Due ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.