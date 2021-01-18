Moscow 'illegally' holding Navalny, denying lawyer access: foundation

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is being held by police "illegally" and denied access to a lawyer, his foundation said Monday, after he was detained at a Moscow airport on arrival from Germany

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is being held by police "illegally" and denied access to a lawyer, his foundation said Monday, after he was detained at a Moscow airport on arrival from Germany.

"Navalny is a Russian citizen. He was illegally detained. Lawyers are not allowed to see him," his Anti-Corruption Foundation wrote on Twitter, the morning after he returned from Germany where he was recovering from nerve agent poisoning.