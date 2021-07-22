UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow In Contact With Tashkent Over Afghanistan, Ready To Provide Assistance If Needed

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 22nd July 2021 | 11:20 AM

Moscow in Contact With Tashkent Over Afghanistan, Ready to Provide Assistance If Needed

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2021) Russia maintains constant contact with Uzbekistan amid developments in Afghanistan and is ready to provide assistance to Tashkent if there is a relevant request, Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said in an interview with Sputnik.

"Of course, we are concerned over the exacerbation of the intra-Afghan conflict and its negative impact on the neighboring states in Central Asia, therefore, we are in constant contact with our Uzbek colleagues. Uzbekistan is our ally and strategic partner, which has a common border with the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan. We are ready to provide additional help to our friends if such a need arises and if there is an appropriate appeal from the Uzbek leadership," Rudenko explained.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Russia Tashkent Uzbekistan Border From Asia

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 22 July 2021

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Algeria exchange E ..

11 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Tunisia exchange E ..

12 hours ago

DEWA issues Handbook of Electricity and Water Cons ..

16 hours ago

5th Al Dhaid Date Festival kicks off tomorrow

19 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.