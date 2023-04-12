Moscow in Contact With US Embassy on WSJ Reporter Gershkovich - Deputy Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) The Russian Foreign Ministry is in contact with the US embassy on the arrested The Wall Street Journal journalist Evan Gershkovich, but this does not mean that Moscow's position on the issue has changed, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Wednesday.

"Yes, of course," Ryabkov said, answering a question whether the ministry is in contact with the US diplomatic mission on the situation with Gershkovich.

The diplomat underscored that this does not mean that Moscow's position on the matter has changed.

"Everything will take place in due time," Ryabkov said.