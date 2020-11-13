UrduPoint.com
Moscow In Talks With Baku, Yerevan To Bring International Aid To Karabakh - Lavrov

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 11:42 PM

Moscow in Talks With Baku, Yerevan to Bring International Aid to Karabakh - Lavrov

Moscow is in talks with Baku and Yerevan to ensure that humanitarian organizations can begin work in Nagorno-Karabakh, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) Moscow is in talks with Baku and Yerevan to ensure that humanitarian organizations can begin work in Nagorno-Karabakh, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Friday.

"We are now in contact with our colleagues in Armenia and Azerbaijan at the request of UN agencies, we are in talks for them to be able to begin their work in Karabakh itself," Lavrov said at a meeting on the humanitarian situation in the region.

According to the minister, the UN agencies would like to coordinate their potential work in Karabakh with Russian peacekeepers and border agents as well as any humanitarian mission from Russia.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) used to work in the region but had to stop during the military conflict. The ICRC has now returned to Karabakh and the president of the organization, Peter Maurer, is expected in Russia next week, where he will have meetings at the foreign ministry as well as with the border services, military and emergency workers, Lavrov said.

