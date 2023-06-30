Open Menu

Moscow Includes Musician Grebenshchikov, Journalist Karaulov In Foreign Agents List

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 30, 2023 | 11:20 PM

Moscow Includes Musician Grebenshchikov, Journalist Karaulov in Foreign Agents List

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2023) The Russian Justice Ministry said on Friday that it expanded the list of foreign agents, having included prominent rock singer and songwriter Boris Grebenshchikov and journalist Andrey Karaulov, as well as others.

"On June 30, in accordance with the orders of the Russian Justice Ministry, F. Goldschmidt, A.V. Gorpinchenko, B.B. Grebenshchikov, A.V. Karaulov, A.Z. Morev, M.L. Timonov, the autonomous non-profit educational organization 'Anglo-American school of Moscow,' the online publication Sota, as well as the publication Paper were included in the register of foreign agents," the statement said.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia June

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Custodian of Two Holy Mos ..

UAE leaders congratulate Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on success of Hajj season

27 minutes ago
 UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of Chile

2 hours ago
 UAE-Armenia relations are witnessing a new histori ..

UAE-Armenia relations are witnessing a new historical era: UAE Ambassador

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Congo on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Congo on Independence Day

9 hours ago
 DEWA sponsors sports treatment hall for people of ..

DEWA sponsors sports treatment hall for people of determination at Senses

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 June 2023

14 hours ago
Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 30 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 30 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

14 hours ago
 UAE Leaders send condolences to Saudi King on deat ..

UAE Leaders send condolences to Saudi King on death of Prince Saud bin Abdullah

24 hours ago
 Sports championships benchmark standard for gaugin ..

Sports championships benchmark standard for gauging athletes&#039; performance: ..

1 day ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates new Greek FM

Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates new Greek FM

1 day ago
 UAE Leaders congratulate President of Seychelles o ..

UAE Leaders congratulate President of Seychelles on Independence Day

1 day ago
 Sharjah Ruler exchanges Eid greetings with well-wi ..

Sharjah Ruler exchanges Eid greetings with well-wishers

1 day ago

More Stories From World