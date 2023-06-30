Moscow Includes Musician Grebenshchikov, Journalist Karaulov in Foreign Agents List

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2023) The Russian Justice Ministry said on Friday that it expanded the list of foreign agents, having included prominent rock singer and songwriter Boris Grebenshchikov and journalist Andrey Karaulov, as well as others.

"On June 30, in accordance with the orders of the Russian Justice Ministry, F. Goldschmidt, A.V. Gorpinchenko, B.B. Grebenshchikov, A.V. Karaulov, A.Z. Morev, M.L. Timonov, the autonomous non-profit educational organization 'Anglo-American school of Moscow,' the online publication Sota, as well as the publication Paper were included in the register of foreign agents," the statement said.