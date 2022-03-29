UrduPoint.com

Moscow Informed Baltic States About Its Response To Expulsion Of Diplomats - Riga

Muhammad Irfan Published March 29, 2022 | 03:36 PM

Moscow Informed Baltic States About Its Response to Expulsion of Diplomats - Riga

Latvian ambassador in Moscow Maris Riekstins said on Tuesday that Moscow has informed the Baltic states that it would declare their diplomats personae non gratae in response to the expulsion of Russian diplomats

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2022) Latvian ambassador in Moscow Maris Riekstins said on Tuesday that Moscow has informed the Baltic states that it would declare their diplomats personae non gratae in response to the expulsion of Russian diplomats.

The ambassadors of Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia were summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry earlier in the day.

"We will inform our capitals. They said that the Russian side has decided to declare a certain number of our diplomats persona non grata," Riekstins told reporters.

