Moscow Informed NATO Secretariat About Response To Diplomats Expulsion - Lavrov

Moscow Informed NATO Secretariat About Response to Diplomats Expulsion - Lavrov

Moscow has informed the NATO Secretariat about the planned response to the expulsion of Russian diplomats, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2021) Moscow has informed the NATO Secretariat about the planned response to the expulsion of Russian diplomats, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

"The NATO Secretariat was informed ... A statement from our ministry will be released just in a few minutes," Lavrov said at a press conference.

