Moscow Informed Washington That Russia Had No Plans to Attack Ukraine - Patrushev

(@FahadShabbir)

Moscow informed Washington that it had no aggressive plans against Ukraine, but, despite calls for an end to disinformation, no changes followed, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2021) Moscow informed Washington that it had no aggressive plans against Ukraine, but, despite calls for an end to disinformation, no changes followed, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said.

"By escalating the situation around the alleged Russian threat, the United States and its allies are creating a favorable information background for building up their military grouping, strengthening intelligence activities, supplying modern weapons, ammunition and material property for Ukrainian troops and nationalist formations," Patrushev told Rossiyskaya Gazeta.

"Information about this and the absence of aggressive plans of Russia towards Ukraine was brought to the attention of Washington by Moscow.

Despite calls on the US side for stopping spreading disinformation both in the media and in contacts with European partners, there were no changes," he added.

Why the West is spreading misinformation about Russia's alleged preparations for an invasion of Ukraine is not yet clear, but perhaps for the introduction of new sanctions against Moscow, Patrushev said.

"As for the increased military activity of the United States and its allies in the region, we will continue to closely monitor the actions of NATO and Ukraine troops near our borders," he said.