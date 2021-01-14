Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko held a meeting with the US and French ambassadors, John Sullivan and Pierre Levy, respectively, and informed them about the results of the recent high-level talks between Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan on Nagorno-Karabakh, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko held a meeting with the US and French ambassadors, John Sullivan and Pierre Levy, respectively, and informed them about the results of the recent high-level talks between Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan on Nagorno-Karabakh, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

Russia, the US and France are the cochairs of the OSCE Minsk Group on the Karabakh settlement.

"The ambassadors were informed about the results of the talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on January 11. The sides in detail exchanged views about further joint efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairing countries (Russia, the US, France) on the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement," the statement said.

The three leaders held talks in Moscow on Monday.

Putin said after the meeting that the three leaders had agreed to set up a working group on the development of the Karabakh region, which recently experienced a military conflict. The working group will make a list of issues to work on, with train and car infrastructure as priorities.

At the end of September 2020, hostilities resumed in Nagorno-Karabakh, which became a continuation of the long-term conflict and led to casualties among the civilian population. The sides made several attempts to sign a truce, but only the tripartite agreement reached overnight to November 10, 2020, turned out to be successful.

With the mediation of Moscow, Azerbaijan and Armenia agreed to a complete ceasefire and the exchange of prisoners and bodies of the dead. Yerevan also transferred the Kalbajar, Lachin and Agdam districts to Baku. Russian peacekeepers were stationed in the region.