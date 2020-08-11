UrduPoint.com
Moscow Insists On Urgent Release Of Russian Journalists Detained In Belarus - Lavrov

Faizan Hashmi 22 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 05:53 PM

Moscow Insists on Urgent Release of Russian Journalists Detained in Belarus - Lavrov

Moscow insists on immediate release of Russian journalists that were detained in Belarus during protests, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2020) Moscow insists on immediate release of Russian journalists that were detained in Belarus during protests, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Tuesday.

"Of course we are working on the situation with our journalists, our citizens.

In my conversation with [Belarusian Foreign] Minister [Vladimir] Makei touche upon this, insisting on swift release of our reporters," Lavrov said at a meeting with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas.

"We understand that many of the detained did not have accreditation but we also know that it was requested in time and according to rules and procedures. The situation must be resolved based on humanism," Lavrov said.

More Stories From World

