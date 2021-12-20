UrduPoint.com

Moscow Insists Washington Should Start Treating Russia As Equal Partner - Ryabkov

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 22 minutes ago Mon 20th December 2021 | 05:09 PM

Moscow Insists Washington Should Start Treating Russia as Equal Partner - Ryabkov

Moscow insists that Washington should begin to treat Russia as an equal partner, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2021) Moscow insists that Washington should begin to treat Russia as an equal partner, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Monday.

"The US' biggest debt is to learn to perceive Russia as a partner with whom it is possible and necessary to conduct a mutually respectful dialogue, to negotiate on the basis of a balance of interests, and not through imposing some of its own unilateral schemes or issuing ultimatums," Ryabkov told reporters.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Washington

Recent Stories

Renewable energy and innovation at forefront of di ..

Renewable energy and innovation at forefront of discussions as Middle East’s f ..

2 minutes ago
 17,692 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

17,692 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

2 minutes ago
 OPEC daily basket price stands at $74.23 a barrel ..

OPEC daily basket price stands at $74.23 a barrel Friday

17 minutes ago
 England in a spin: Five things we learned from the ..

England in a spin: Five things we learned from the Adelaide Test

6 minutes ago
 Death toll in Philippines typhoon surges to 375: n ..

Death toll in Philippines typhoon surges to 375: national police

6 minutes ago
 Domestic violence 'almost satanic' says pope

Domestic violence 'almost satanic' says pope

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.