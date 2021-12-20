Moscow Insists Washington Should Start Treating Russia as Equal Partner - Ryabkov

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2021) Moscow insists that Washington should begin to treat Russia as an equal partner, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Monday.

"The US' biggest debt is to learn to perceive Russia as a partner with whom it is possible and necessary to conduct a mutually respectful dialogue, to negotiate on the basis of a balance of interests, and not through imposing some of its own unilateral schemes or issuing ultimatums," Ryabkov told reporters.