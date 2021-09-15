UrduPoint.com

Moscow Intends To Communicate With EU States Interested In Dialogue - Lavrov

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 15th September 2021 | 04:01 PM

Moscow Intends to Communicate With EU States Interested in Dialogue - Lavrov

Moscow is willing to communicate with the European Union states that are ready for dialogue and finds the bloc's demands to cut individual ties illogical, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2021) Moscow is willing to communicate with the European Union states that are ready for dialogue and finds the bloc's demands to cut individual ties illogical, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters on Wednesday.

The comment appears to be in response to Tuesday's statement by EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrel, who called for speaking to Russia "with one voice" and encouraged EU member states to "require Russia to talk only to the European Union," and not individually.

"This logic is absolutely astounding. Because it was not us, but the EU that has destroyed our relations with Brussels ... Everything was destroyed by the EU. Of course, in this situation, when it (Brussels) does not want to rebuild anything, we will not sit and wait for them to change their course. We will communicate with those who are ready for it," Lavrov said.

Relations between Moscow and Brussels have been steadily deteriorating over the past years. Most recently, the European Parliament has tentatively agreed upon a "tough" report on EU relations with Russia prepared by former Lithuanian Prime Minister Andrius Kubilius.

The draft document called for the EU and NATO to deter Russia in order to "maintain peace and stability in Europe and beyond, including by strengthening its own defense capabilities." Additionally, the authors of the report urged the bloc not to recognize the results of the upcoming parliamentary elections in Russia and to consider seeking Russia's suspension from international organizations with parliamentary assemblies if the elections are deemed fraudulent.

The results of the voting on the report are expected to be announced on Thursday.

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister Moscow Russia Europe Parliament European Union Brussels From

Recent Stories

Latvia Launches Trains With Cars for Vaccinated Pa ..

Latvia Launches Trains With Cars for Vaccinated Passengers - Operator

2 minutes ago
 Head of Poland's Ruling Party Calls Polexit Specul ..

Head of Poland's Ruling Party Calls Polexit Speculations Propaganda

2 minutes ago

National Centre of Meteorology hosts webinar on ‘Rainfall Trends in UAE and Ar ..

18 minutes ago
 Pakistan name 12 for first ODI

Pakistan name 12 for first ODI

21 minutes ago
 Harsh EU Draft Report on Russia Reflects Crisis in ..

Harsh EU Draft Report on Russia Reflects Crisis in Relations With Moscow - Lawma ..

2 minutes ago
 ADFD to finance AED24 million modernisation of loc ..

ADFD to finance AED24 million modernisation of local Mauritania fishing port

33 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.