Moscow Intends to Communicate With EU States Interested in Dialogue - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2021) Moscow is willing to communicate with the European Union states that are ready for dialogue and finds the bloc's demands to cut individual ties illogical, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters on Wednesday.

The comment appears to be in response to Tuesday's statement by EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrel, who called for speaking to Russia "with one voice" and encouraged EU member states to "require Russia to talk only to the European Union," and not individually.

"This logic is absolutely astounding. Because it was not us, but the EU that has destroyed our relations with Brussels ... Everything was destroyed by the EU. Of course, in this situation, when it (Brussels) does not want to rebuild anything, we will not sit and wait for them to change their course. We will communicate with those who are ready for it," Lavrov said.

Relations between Moscow and Brussels have been steadily deteriorating over the past years. Most recently, the European Parliament has tentatively agreed upon a "tough" report on EU relations with Russia prepared by former Lithuanian Prime Minister Andrius Kubilius.

The draft document called for the EU and NATO to deter Russia in order to "maintain peace and stability in Europe and beyond, including by strengthening its own defense capabilities." Additionally, the authors of the report urged the bloc not to recognize the results of the upcoming parliamentary elections in Russia and to consider seeking Russia's suspension from international organizations with parliamentary assemblies if the elections are deemed fraudulent.

The results of the voting on the report are expected to be announced on Thursday.