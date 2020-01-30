Moscow Intends to Work With Israel and Palestine on Trump Deal - Foreign Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2020) Moscow will coordinate with Palestine and Israel regarding the response to the "deal of the century" proposed by US President Donald Trump, the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry said Thursday.

Trump presented the peace deal for Israel and Palestine on Tuesday. The peace program envisages a demilitarized state of Palestine and $50 billion in investment for the new state. Israel would retain control over the west of Jordan River and have Jerusalem as its capital. Palestine would have the settlement of Abu Dis bordering Jerusalem as capital.

"We are ready for further constructive group work aimed at sustainable comprehensive settlement of the Arab-Israeli conflict. We intend to coordinate our actions closely with Palestinian and Israeli colleagues, and, undoubtedly, the countries in the middle East and North Africa, members of the Middle East Quartet, international mediators, all sides interested in reaching sustainable peace in the Middle East as soon as possible," Maria Zakharova said.