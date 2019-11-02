UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Interested In Including Iran In Russia-China-US Format Of Afghan Talks - Lavrov

Faizan Hashmi 5 seconds ago Sat 02nd November 2019 | 02:00 AM

Moscow Interested in Including Iran in Russia-China-US Format of Afghan Talks - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2019) Russia has an interest in Iran joining the Russia-China-US format for Afghanistan talks, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"We have a dialogue with them [the United States] on Afghanistan. There is a Russia-China-US format that Pakistan has joined. There is interest in connecting Iran to this format. It can be promising," Lavrov told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

A confrontation between Afghan government forces and the militants of the radical Taliban movement, which had previously captured a significant territory in rural areas of the country and launched an attack on large cities, continues. The Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) has also increased its influence in Afghanistan. Afghan national defense and security forces are conducting joint counter-terrorism operations across the country.

The issue of launching a direct peaceful dialogue between the opposing forces in Afghanistan is being discussed at various venues, including in Moscow, where in November last year, a private meeting on Afghanistan was held with the participation of representatives of regional states.

For the first time, a Taliban delegation took part in the meeting. The Supreme Peace Council, which positions itself as a mediator between the government and the Taliban, also attended the meeting.

In recent months, the US has been negotiating with the Taliban for a settlement in Afghanistan. In early September, US Special Representative for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad said that the preliminary version of the agreement provided for the initial withdrawal of 5,000 of about 14,000 US troops stationed in Afghanistan over the next 135 days. However, the signing of the agreement failed due to the position of US administration.

Related Topics

Pakistan Taliban Attack Terrorist Afghanistan Militants Iran Moscow Russia September November Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Saud bin Saqr attends Military Show ‘Union Fortr ..

45 minutes ago

Pak Army not to allow any harm to national stabili ..

2 hours ago

Govt not to create hindrance for JUI-F march: Shaf ..

2 hours ago

Many points of convergence between China, UAE: Moh ..

2 hours ago

Lebanon&#039;s National Orthodox High School teach ..

2 hours ago

Pervez Khan Khattak urges Opposition parties to av ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.