Moscow Interested In Promoting Trade, Investment With Djibouti - Lavrov

Umer Jamshaid 6 seconds ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 11:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2021) Russia is interested in increasing trade and investment cooperation with Djibouti, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"We consider it important to create conditions for expanding trade, economic and investment ties for the sake of implementing mutually beneficial projects in energy, transport infrastructure and agriculture," Lavrov said at a meeting with his Djibouti counterpart, Mahamoud Ali Youssouf.

He noted that many Russian companies are interested in working in Djibouti and would like to establish contacts with Djibouti partners.

The recently established Russian-Djibouti business Club can facilitate such direct communication between businesses of the two countries, Lavrov stated.

For his part, Youssouf asserted that Djibouti was also willing to boost cooperation with Russia in such areas as tourism and infrastructure projects. He stressed that the country has been actively developing its ports and railroads and would like to attract foreign investors, including from Russia

