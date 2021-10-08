UrduPoint.com

Moscow Interested In Providing EU Businesses With Opportunities In Russian Market - Lavrov

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 08th October 2021 | 08:15 PM

Moscow Interested in Providing EU Businesses With Opportunities in Russian Market - Lavrov

Russia is interested in providing favorable conditions to European companies doing business in the country and believes that visa support must be a part of the investment climate, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2021) Russia is interested in providing favorable conditions to European companies doing business in the country and believes that visa support must be a part of the investment climate, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"It is in our interest that business feels comfortable, and, of course, visa support and visa comfort must be a part of investment attractiveness (of Russia)," Lavrov said at a meeting with representatives of the Association of European Businesses (AEB).

Russia is also working on developing an integrated approach to the entry and departure regulations regarding COVID-19 vaccines, as instructed by Russian President Vladimir Putin, Lavrov added.

"We want these procedures to be transparent. It (the approach) will soon be agreed upon, and the process will take at least a couple months more," Lavrov said.

On Friday, Lavrov held a meeting with members of the AEB, an umbrella organization comprising over 500 companies and banks from the European Union operating in Russia. The meetings are set up on a regular basis, and the previous one took place in October 2020.

