Moscow Interested in Restoring Relations With Brussels - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2021) Moscow is interested in restoring relations with Brussels, spokesman for the Russian presidential administration, Dmitry Peskov, said Monday.

"Russia was and is interested in restoring relations between Moscow and Brussels.

We are truly interested in this and we were not the initiators of the rupture of these relations," Peskov told reporters.

The countries should take into account one another's interests, the spokesman added.

"We believe that it is necessary for building relations. We are strongly against interference in one another's interests," Peskov said.