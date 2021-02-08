UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Interested In Restoring Relations With Brussels - Kremlin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 49 seconds ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 02:51 PM

Moscow Interested in Restoring Relations With Brussels - Kremlin

Moscow is interested in restoring relations with Brussels, spokesman for the Russian presidential administration, Dmitry Peskov, said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2021) Moscow is interested in restoring relations with Brussels, spokesman for the Russian presidential administration, Dmitry Peskov, said Monday.

"Russia was and is interested in restoring relations between Moscow and Brussels.

We are truly interested in this and we were not the initiators of the rupture of these relations," Peskov told reporters.

The countries should take into account one another's interests, the spokesman added.

"We believe that it is necessary for building relations. We are strongly against interference in one another's interests," Peskov said.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Brussels

Recent Stories

Pakistan jumps to 5th position in ICC Test Ranking

10 minutes ago

DC visits several schools, hospitals suspends abse ..

52 seconds ago

Saudi Arabia's investment in Jordan reach 13 bln U ..

53 seconds ago

China, Central and Eastern Europe see growing effe ..

55 seconds ago

Shopkeepers warned to ensure selling commodities o ..

7 minutes ago

S.Korea's initial jobless claims grow in double di ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.