Moscow Interested In Talks On Security Guarantees - Dmitry Peskov

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 22nd December 2021 | 03:06 PM

Moscow is interested in talks on security guarantees even thaw there are some fundamental points for Russia in the proposals, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday

"There are fundamental issues related to the processes that threaten the security of Russia.

But in any case, as (President Vladimir) Putin himself said yesterday, we are interested in negotiations. We want these negotiations. And of course, negotiations need to discuss each other's positions," Peskov told reporters.

The spokesman also said that the Kremlin so far believes it is impossible to set a clear timetable for negotiations, adding that it should not be "a process for the sake of a process."

