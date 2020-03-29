Moscow Introduces Special Permit for People to Leave Home Amid Self-Isolation

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2020) Moscow residents will not be able to leave home without a special permit issued by the city government, the Moscow mayor's office said in a statement on Sunday.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced on Sunday that all Moscow residents irrespective of age must not leave home unless for exceptional reasons beginning March 30.

"In the coming days - after carrying out technical and organizational measures - you will be able to leave home with a special pass issued the Moscow government," the statement read.