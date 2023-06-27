Open Menu

Moscow Investigating Criminal Prosecution Of Russian Journalists By Lithuania

Sumaira FH Published June 27, 2023 | 09:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2023) Russia's Investigative Committee is probing the criminal prosecution of Russian journalists by Lithuania.

"The Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation will establish specific officials of the Prosecutor General's Office of the Republic of Lithuania, who made an illegal decision on the criminal prosecution of Russian citizens," the Committee said on Telegram.

The Lithuanian Prosecutor General's Office on June 26 began an investigation against several Russian journalists.

