Moscow Invites Berlin To Hold Cybersecurity Consultations

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 20th July 2020 | 04:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2020) Moscow invites Berlin to hold consultations on cybersecurity to address the existing grievances, Andrey Krutskikh, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department of International Information Security, said, commenting on Germany's claims about Russia's alleged involvement in the 2015 cyberattacks on the Bundestag.

In his interview for the International Affairs magazine, Krutskikh recalled that Berlin had unilaterally disrupted high-level information security consultations and now kept avoiding dialogue that could "remove all differences."

"We believe there is urgent need to resume full-fledged dialogue in this format, with participation of a circle of experts on the international information security. This will help us eliminate the source of concern in our bilateral relations, which no one needs, and turn our cooperation on the information security problematic into practical deeds," Krutskikh said.

