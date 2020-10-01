UrduPoint.com
Moscow Invites OPCW Experts To Work Together On Navalny's Case - Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 11:06 PM

Moscow has invited experts from the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) to come to Russia to cooperate on the case of opposition figure Alexey Navalny, the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry said Thursday

"Considering the situation with the 'poisoning' of Alexey Navalny, which was announced by Berlin and its Euroatlantic allies, Russian permanent representation to the OPCW gave the OPCW Technical Secretariat's leadership the invitation on October 1 to consider sending secretariat experts to Russia to work with Russian specialists on this," Zakharova said on Facebook.

"We hope that our proposal will be met with a positive response. We expect to cooperate with this specialized international organization productively to shed some light on the murky events," Zakharova said.

