Moscow Invites Seoul To Join New Russian-Chinese Initiative On North Korean Crisis- Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2019) Russia has invited South Korea to join the new Russian-Chinese initiative on settling the North Korean crisis through comprehensive measures, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday, after talks with his South Korean counterpart, Kang Kyung-wha.

Lavorv said that he had briefed Kang on the new Russian-Chinese initiative expanding the ideas outlined in the Russian-Chinese road map on settling the North Korean crisis.

"I mean the plan of action on comprehensively settling the problems of the Korean Peninsula that we have formulated with our Chinese counterparts.

We have already presented this plan to all the key countries, all the key partners, including our South Korean counterparts. We have invited them to join common effort on elaborating these ideas in order to align the positions of the participants of the negotiations. Seoul's initiatives on the problems of the Korean Peninsula have also been taken into consideration," Lavrov said.

