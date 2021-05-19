UrduPoint.com
Moscow Is Concerned As Terrorists Become More Active In Afghanistan's North - Lavrov

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 10:50 AM

Moscow Is Concerned as Terrorists Become More Active in Afghanistan's North - Lavrov

DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2021) Russia is concerned over the increasing international terrorism in the north of Afghanistan and will provide assistance to Tajikistan, which borders the crisis-torn country, in fighting it, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"We are concerned as international terrorist organizations are stepping up activities in Afghanistan's northern provinces. We are ready to and will provide all the necessary assistance to Dushanbe in fighting terrorism, extremism and illegal drug trafficking," Lavrov said at a press conference after talks with the foreign minister of Tajikistan.

