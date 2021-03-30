Moscow Is Concerned Over US Potential Failure to Withdraw Troops From Afghanistan by May 1

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2021) Russia is concerned over potential consequences of Washington's failure to withdraw troops from Afghanistan by the May 1 deadline, Russia's special representative for Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Last week, US President Joe Biden said at a press conference that Washington may not meet the May 1 deadline "in terms of tactical reasons." The Taliban movement declared readiness to start attacking foreign soldiers stationed in Afghanistan if the pullout is not completed by May 1 as envisioned in the Doha agreement.

"We do not know yet what kind of consequences it will trigger, but we saw the preliminary reaction to Biden's statement, it was a stern warning that this is a direct violation of the Doha agreements ... with all the ensuing consequences," Kabulov said on the sidelines of The Heart of Asia-Istanbul Process conference.

Russia should thoroughly study Biden's statement, the diplomat noted.