Moscow Is Forced To React To Kiev's Steps But Remains Ready For Dialogue - Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan 18 minutes ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 03:54 PM

Moscow is forced to react to Kiev's steps while it was never the initiator of sanctions and military build-up at the border, it remains ready to improve the relations through a friendly dialogue, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2021) Moscow is forced to react to Kiev's steps while it was never the initiator of sanctions and military build-up at the border, it remains ready to improve the relations through a friendly dialogue, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"In general, Russia is doing everything necessary to ensure its own security amid unpredictability and hostility of many neighbors. At the same time, Russia was and remains open for a friendly dialogue and for attempts to improve the relations.

[Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin has mentioned this as well, and I believe Primary importance should be assigned to these words," Peskov told reporters.

The Kremlin spokesman pointed to hostile rhetoric coming from Ukraine.

"Russia is not the primary source of various phobias. Russia is not the primary source of any sanctions. Russia is not the primary source of concentrating any armed forces at the border, and so on. Russia just reacts to this," Peskov continued.

