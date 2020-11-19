Moscow Is Puzzled at US Criticism of Damascus Refugee Conference

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2020) Russia is bewildered at Washington's statements on the international conference on Syrian refugee repatriation, which Damascus hosted last week, the Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Thursday at a briefing.

The United States abstained form participating in the event over its alleged futility. Apart from that, on November 14, already after the conference, the US State Department accused Russia and the Syrian government of "superficial support" for the refugees and slammed the event as "mere theatrics.

"

"We believe that critical comments by US representatives are in line with Washington's policy of blocking the process of Syrian refugees return home ... It is regrettable that the State Department continues its destructive policy of theatrics around the international refugee forum, which was held in the Syrian capital," Zakharova added.

Zakharova praised Russia's effort to facilitate the return of Syrian refugees and internally displaced persons, noting that around 2.2 million Syrians have returned home since the onset of the conflict.