Moscow Is Ready To Consider Potential Request To Send More Military Instructors To CAR

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 03:32 PM

Moscow is ready to consider a potential request by the Central African Republic (CAR) government to deploy additional military instructors there, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said on Monday

"This [the need to send extra instructors to CAR] should be assessed by the democratically elected car government. If someone representing the sovereign country and being a legitimate leader asks us, we will always consider such requests attentively," Bogdanov told reporters.

