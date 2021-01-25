Moscow Is Ready To Consider Potential Request To Send More Military Instructors To CAR
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 03:32 PM
Moscow is ready to consider a potential request by the Central African Republic (CAR) government to deploy additional military instructors there, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said on Monday
"This [the need to send extra instructors to CAR] should be assessed by the democratically elected car government. If someone representing the sovereign country and being a legitimate leader asks us, we will always consider such requests attentively," Bogdanov told reporters.