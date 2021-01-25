Moscow Is Ready to Consider Potential Request to Send More Military Instructors to CAR

Moscow is ready to consider a potential request by the Central African Republic (CAR) government to deploy additional military instructors there, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2021) Moscow is ready to consider a potential request by the Central African Republic (CAR) government to deploy additional military instructors there, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said on Monday.

"This [the need to send extra instructors to CAR] should be assessed by the democratically elected car government. If someone representing the sovereign country and being a legitimate leader asks us, we will always consider such requests attentively," Bogdanov told reporters.