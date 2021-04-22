Moscow Is Satisfied With Progress at JCPOA Negotiations in Vienna

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) Russia is satisfied with the effort to revive the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which is made at the negotiations in Vienna, the foreign ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Thursday.

"In general, we are satisfied with the progress on reviving the JCPOA within the framework of consultations between the current JCPOA participants and US representatives," Zakharova said at a briefing.

A review of the deal is not discussed at the negotiations in Vienna, which confirms that the nuclear agreement cannot have any alternative, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman stressed.