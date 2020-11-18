Moscow Is Skeptical About Accelerated Withdrawal of US Troops From Afghanistan - Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2020) There is too much fuss over US President Donald Trump's statements about the accelerated forces withdrawal from Afghanistan, while this is in fact unlikely to significantly change the situation on the ground, Zamir Kabulov, Russia's special presidential representative for Afghanistan and the head of the Foreign Ministry's Second Asian Department, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"This is presented in a lopsided manner ... Trump is truly going to pull the troops out, but not all of them despite his previous statements, 2,500 servicemen will be left, and, let's say, interested people in Kabul retain hope that [Joe] Biden will be able to cancel it all after taking office," Kabulov said, noting that "this is great cry and little wool.

"

At the same time, Kabulov is skeptical about NATO claims that US actions undermine the security situation in Afghanistan.

"One should ask [NATO Secretary General Jens] Stoltenberg if NATO presence has anyhow improved the situation? All this happened in their presence, so they would better turn the flashlights on themselves," Kabulov added.