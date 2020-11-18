UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Is Skeptical About Accelerated Withdrawal Of US Troops From Afghanistan - Diplomat

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 12:00 PM

Moscow Is Skeptical About Accelerated Withdrawal of US Troops From Afghanistan - Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2020) There is too much fuss over US President Donald Trump's statements about the accelerated forces withdrawal from Afghanistan, while this is in fact unlikely to significantly change the situation on the ground, Zamir Kabulov, Russia's special presidential representative for Afghanistan and the head of the Foreign Ministry's Second Asian Department, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"This is presented in a lopsided manner ... Trump is truly going to pull the troops out, but not all of them despite his previous statements, 2,500 servicemen will be left, and, let's say, interested people in Kabul retain hope that [Joe] Biden will be able to cancel it all after taking office," Kabulov said, noting that "this is great cry and little wool.

"

At the same time, Kabulov is skeptical about NATO claims that US actions undermine the security situation in Afghanistan.

"One should ask [NATO Secretary General Jens] Stoltenberg if NATO presence has anyhow improved the situation? All this happened in their presence, so they would better turn the flashlights on themselves," Kabulov added.

Related Topics

NATO Afghanistan Kabul Russia Trump Same All From Asia

Recent Stories

‘Deano, Job done Coach!,’ says Babar Azam

10 minutes ago

The 16th Central Asia - EU Ministerial Meeting was ..

17 minutes ago

Turkmenistan adheres to the multilateral partnersh ..

17 minutes ago

Babar Azam named Player of HBL PSL 2020

24 minutes ago

Babar Azam seals maiden HBL PSL title for Karachi ..

30 minutes ago

Umm Al Quwain tourism department launches offers f ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.