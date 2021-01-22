UrduPoint.com
Moscow Is Sure Biden Administration Cannot Find Any 'Link' Between Russia, Taliban

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 02:20 PM

Moscow Is Sure Biden Administration Cannot Find Any 'Link' Between Russia, Taliban

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2021) The new US presidential administration's attempts to find some links between Moscow and the Taliban radical movement cannot succeed, and if the investigation is fair, the US side will understand that this is just nonsense, Russia's special presidential representative for Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, told Sputnik on Friday.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki announced just recently that US President Joe Biden urged the intelligence to study the "Russian hackers" story, the alleged poisoning of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, and Moscow's alleged bounties for the Taliban for murdering US troops in Afghanistan.

The attempts to find some "link" between Moscow and the Taliban "cannot be successful," Kabulov said.

"They can only invent something, as such facts just do not exist. If the new administration has a desire to conduct an in-depth study, we can only welcome that. We are confident. If the investigation is fair, they will understand they are just doing stupid thins," the diplomat added.

