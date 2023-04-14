UrduPoint.com

Moscow Issued Some 1,000 Visas To US Citizens In First Quarter Of 2023 - Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published April 14, 2023 | 08:10 AM

Moscow Issued Some 1,000 Visas to US Citizens in First Quarter of 2023 - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2023) Alexey Klimov, the director of the Consular Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry, has told Sputnik that Russia issued about 1,000 visas in the first quarter of 2023, mostly private and tourist ones.

"In the first quarter of this year, US citizens were issued about 1,000 visas, the vast majority of which were tourist and private. We note extremely low demand for business visas: only of few dozen of them were issued," Klimov said.

Related Topics

Business Russia

Recent Stories

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wish ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wishers

6 hours ago
 Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, ERC ..

Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, ERC call for supporting children o ..

6 hours ago
 Dubai records over AED1.3 bn in realty transaction ..

Dubai records over AED1.3 bn in realty transactions Thursday

7 hours ago
 AED 245.5 bn saving deposits in UAE banks by end o ..

AED 245.5 bn saving deposits in UAE banks by end of January 2023

8 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Ajman Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

8 hours ago
 Most Russians See Closer Ties With China as Benefi ..

Most Russians See Closer Ties With China as Beneficial - Poll

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.