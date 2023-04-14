Moscow Issued Some 1,000 Visas to US Citizens in First Quarter of 2023 - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2023) Alexey Klimov, the director of the Consular Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry, has told Sputnik that Russia issued about 1,000 visas in the first quarter of 2023, mostly private and tourist ones.

"In the first quarter of this year, US citizens were issued about 1,000 visas, the vast majority of which were tourist and private. We note extremely low demand for business visas: only of few dozen of them were issued," Klimov said.