Moscow, Jakarta In Talks On Russian Sputnik V Vaccine Deliveries - Russian Embassy

Umer Jamshaid 11 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 03:20 PM

Moscow, Jakarta in Talks on Russian Sputnik V Vaccine Deliveries - Russian Embassy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) Moscow is in talks with Indonesia on deliveries of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19, the press secretary of the Russian embassy in Jakarta told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"The Russian Direct Investment Fund is working with its partners. This is currently at the stage of negotiations, there is no understanding regarding the possible volume and date of deliveries," Denis Tetyushin said.

