Moscow Jewish Museum Opens Avant-Garde Painting Exhibition 'Non-Objective World'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2022) An exhibition entitled "The Non-Objective World," opened at the Jewish Museum and Tolerance Center in Moscow on Thursday, showcasing works of art by famous Russian avant-garde and modernist painters such as Kazimir Malevich, Pavel Filonov, Marc Chagall and Anna Leporskaya.

The art show brings together 98 works from the Russian Museum, the Tretyakov Gallery, the Pushkin Museum, the Hermitage Museum as well as other public and private collections. The title of the exhibition alludes to Malevich's treatise, "The Non-Objective World: The Manifesto of Suprematism."

The central theme of the exhibition is one of Kazimir Malevich's most fascinating endeavors: the creation of an innovative school of avant-garde art, from the inception of UNOVIS, an influential group of artists at the Vitebsk Art School in 1919, through to the post-suprematism period in the 1930s.

"The Non-Objective World" showcases three periods of the Russian avant-garde: the creation of UNOVIS in 1919-1921; the founding of the State Institute of Artistic Culture in 1922 in Petrograd (now St.

Petersburg); and the time when suprematism and other avant-garde movements stood accused of formalism and were replaced by official Soviet art post-1926.

An innovative part of the exhibition is the special project, "I am Malevich." This experiment combines research, gaming and digital elements, offering visitors a chance to experience the exhibition from the point of view of one of the 10 artists on display. This experience immerses viewers in the intricacies of the artistic life of the early 20th century, shows the chosen character's creative path, and provides a fresh look at avant-garde works and how this new art form was born 100 years ago.

The exhibition's curators used Malevich's personal diaries covering his student years and historical documents, and traced the formal and informal connections between the artists, trying to fill in factual gaps in the history of the Russian avant-garde movement.

"The Non-Objective World" will run until February 19, 2023.