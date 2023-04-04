Moscow Jewish Museum Opens Interactive Exhibition About Art, Science

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2023) An exhibition showing the link and mutual impact between science and art from the Late Renaissance to contemporary period opened at the Jewish Museum and Tolerance Center in Moscow on Tuesday.

The exhibition entitled "In the Language of Rules and Exceptions.

Science and Art," jointly organized with Moscow's Polytechnic Museum, is divided into six interactive sections: astronomy, biology, physics, optics, geography, and biomechanics.

It features over 80 works produced over the past 500 years by world-renowned artists, including Rembrandt, Pieter Brueghel the Younger, Kazimir Malevich, Bill Viola and Hokusai. The art pieces were loaned by Russia's Tretyakov Gallery, Hermitage Museum, Pushkin State Museum of Fine Arts, Schusev Museum of Architecture, State Museum of Oriental Art and Stella Art Foundation, as well as from other public and private art collections.

The exhibition will run through July 2.