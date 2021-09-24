MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2021) Moscow and Kabul are negotiating the possibility of a visit by a delegation of the Taliban (banned as a terrorist organization in Russia) government but it is too early to discuss details, a source in the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Friday.

"This is being negotiated, but it is too early to discuss details," the source said.

Earlier, Afghan Deputy Minister of Culture and Information Zabihullah Mujahid told Sputnik that the Taliban government would like to pay a visit to Moscow.