Moscow, Kabul Ink Memorandum on Russia Building TPP in Afghanistan - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2023) Moscow and Kabul have signed a memorandum on the construction by Russia of a thermal power plant (TPP) in northern Afghanistan, Russian Ambassador to Kabul Dmitry Zhirnov said on Friday.

"Our business is still testing the Islamic financial norms that the Taliban (under UN sanctions over terrorist activities) are introducing, but it is not standing still.

Just a few days ago, a memorandum was signed in Kabul to build a TPP in northern Afghanistan," Zhirnov said in an interview with Russian broadcaster Rossiya 24.

The ambassador added that Russian pipe manufacturers were ready to join in the construction of the Afghan section of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India Pipeline.

In mid-January, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that Moscow intends to boost cooperation with Kabul on energy, agriculture and industry.