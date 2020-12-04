Moscow Keeps Explaining to Turkish Partners Its Stand on Crimea - Kremlin

Ankara's stand on Crimea constitutes one of the most important divergences in the Russian-Turkish relations, and Moscow keeps patiently explaining its viewpoint to the Turkish partners, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Frida

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2020) Ankara's stand on Crimea constitutes one of the most important divergences in the Russian-Turkish relations, and Moscow keeps patiently explaining its viewpoint to the Turkish partners, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

Both Moscow and Ankara value their bilateral relations, which are important for regional stability, the Kremlin spokesman said.

"We maintain mutually beneficial relations that are based on the principles of non-interference in domestic affairs and respect to one another's interests. At the same time, we do have differences. Crimea is an important difference, we have polar opinions on the matter. We keep explaining to our Turkish partners our consistent position on Crimea," Peskov told reporters.

"We keep explaining our stand on Crimea. This topic is not subject to any discussion, but we keep communicating our position to our Turkish partners, and we will keep doing it patiently and consistently," the Kremlin spokesman continued.

Earlier this week, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said, after negotiations with his Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba, that Ankara supports Ukraine's initiative to hold negotiations on "de-occupation" of Crimea.

The Crimean Peninsula rejoined Russia after nearly 97 percent of voters supported the move in a referendum, held in March 2014. The majority of Western countries, as well as Ukraine, have not recognized the referendum results and imposed sanctions on Russia.