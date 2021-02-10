UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Keeps Eye On Statements Within EU On Anti-Russia Sanctions - Zakharova

Sumaira FH 27 seconds ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 03:20 PM

Moscow Keeps Eye on Statements Within EU on Anti-Russia Sanctions - Zakharova

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2021) Moscow is closely following statements regarding anti-Russia sanctions made by European countries and may take counter-measures if such decisions are made, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokesperson, Maria Zakharova, said on Wednesday.

"There may be a response [from Russia] if sanctions are imposed, the question is not what we expect or not, we just follow the statements that are being made. Half of Europe made harsh statements [against Moscow], [another] half of Europe spoke differently," Zakharova said, as aired by the Russian Ekho Moskvy radio station.

On Tuesday, Josep Borrell, the European Union's foreign policy chief, who visited Moscow last week, said that the bloc may impose further sanctions against Russia and plans to discuss the matter at a meeting of EU top diplomats on February 22 and later during the union's summit in March.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has said that Borell's statement contradicted his remarks during his visit to Moscow.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Europe European Union Visit February March May Top

Recent Stories

UAE announces 3,539 new COVID-19 cases, 2,993 reco ..

5 minutes ago

‘Still hopeful my father will return as he is a ..

7 minutes ago

ITP launches online appointment system for license ..

31 minutes ago

Railways resolves 9,000 complaints in last ten day ..

31 minutes ago

Shanghai crude oil futures close lower

31 minutes ago

Philippines logs 1,345 new COVID-19 cases, 114 mor ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.