Moscow Keeps Eye on Statements Within EU on Anti-Russia Sanctions - Zakharova

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2021) Moscow is closely following statements regarding anti-Russia sanctions made by European countries and may take counter-measures if such decisions are made, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokesperson, Maria Zakharova, said on Wednesday.

"There may be a response [from Russia] if sanctions are imposed, the question is not what we expect or not, we just follow the statements that are being made. Half of Europe made harsh statements [against Moscow], [another] half of Europe spoke differently," Zakharova said, as aired by the Russian Ekho Moskvy radio station.

On Tuesday, Josep Borrell, the European Union's foreign policy chief, who visited Moscow last week, said that the bloc may impose further sanctions against Russia and plans to discuss the matter at a meeting of EU top diplomats on February 22 and later during the union's summit in March.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has said that Borell's statement contradicted his remarks during his visit to Moscow.