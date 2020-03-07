Moscow Keeps Log of People Coming From Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases

Air travelers coming to Moscow from countries that have even one coronavirus case are advised to register with the city's health authorities via hotline

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2020) Air travelers coming to Moscow from countries that have even one coronavirus case are advised to register with the city's health authorities via hotline.

The mayor of Moscow issued a decree this week telling passengers flying from Germany, Spain, Italy, France, Iran, South Korea and China to self-isolate for 14 days.

"The rest of the countries that have one, two, three cases almost all of them are on the danger list... You are expected to register after coming from them," Sputnik was told on the hotline.

Russia reported four new coronavirus infections on Saturday in people who recently visited Italy, bringing the tally to 14. Eleven are Russians, two are Chinese and one is Italian. Three Russians evacuated from the virus-stricken cruise ship in Japan are under medical supervision.